Euro Cup: They reveal if Hazard and De Bruyne will play the quarterfinals with Belgium

Belgian footballers Eden Hazard Y Kevin de Bruyne, injured against Portugal, do not suffer “structural damage” and it will be difficult for them to reach the quarterfinal crossing against Italy on Friday, but they could be ready for a hypothetical semi-final, the coach of Belgium, Roberto Martinez.

“It is early, but I can communicate the initial information from the medical department. It is quite positive for both of us. They will stay with the group. It has no structural damage. We play against the clock, the game is on Friday and it is very difficult for them to arrive. Let’s go. to go day by day, “Martinez said at a press conference.

The Spanish coach added that the forward of the Real Madrid and the Manchester City captain could be available for a hypothetical semi-final, if Belgium beats Italy.

Martinez gave a “fifty percent” chance to the players to be recovered by Friday and added that “medical information says that if he had played in the next phase they could play.”

“De Bruyne is the open ankle in an entry in which the ligament suffered. But it has no structural damage. And Hazard had a sensation in the hamstring muscles, but after the images we have seen that there is no structural damage either,” he added.

He was unable to complete the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea and had to exit the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 against Portugal. Two physical problems in high-risk matches over a period of 29 days. FORCE, FROM BRUYNE. pic.twitter.com/dmvkp7xCtc – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 27, 2021

Asked if he considers that he should have retired Hazard before, knowing that he arrived at the Eurocup touched and had come from two seasons with many injuries, Martínez pointed out that the game was “a cross, you do not play 90 minutes there may be an extension” and pointed out that the coaches don’t work “with crystal balls.”

“You need players who are playing well and having fun and who are necessary in the game as long as the game needs them,” added the Spanish coach, who pointed out that the Real Madrid attacker was playing “the best game” he has seen in a long time. .

Martínez also regretted the permissiveness of the referees with Portugal, who, in the opinion of the Belgium coach, should have stopped the Portuguese hard game and could have shown Palhina red instead of yellow in the action in which De Bruyne was injured.