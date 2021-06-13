EURO CUP | The National Team trains in La Cartuja at 30 degrees

The Spanish soccer team today held the official training session prior to the game against Sweden at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. LThe internationals have exercised for an hour, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a temperature of 30 degrees, which is what it is expected to do tomorrow at game time.

The session has been closely followed by Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, who closely follows all the activity of the internationals. José Francisco Molina, sports director of the National Team, has followed all the training with the president. The journalists could only see a quarter of an hour of training, something already common in the previous ones, such as the daily sessions behind closed doors.

Luis Enrique never shows his cards. Not even in the previous training does he show a possible eleven. Players do not know who is going to play until two hours before the game when he gives the talk at the hotel. Thus it maintains the tension and the hope in all that they can be headlines.

In today’s session he assembled two teams, with everyone mixed. A team consisted of Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Gayà, Rodri, Maros Llorente, Sarabia, Gerard Moreno and Oyarzabal. And the other, with bib, consisted of Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Thiago, Koke, Fabián, Pedri, Adama, Dani Olmo and Ferran.

It is the second session in a week in which Luis Enrique has been able to train with the entire group. Since the positive of Busquets last Sunday, he was seen to carry out individual work sessions and he could only bring the whole group together on Saturday in Las Rozas, in a session that lasted for two hours. Today’s was an hour long, what the sessions before the game usually last.



The bib team consisted of Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Thiago, Koke, Fabián, Pedri, Adama, Dani Olmo and Ferran. Pablo Garcia (RFEF)

The team without breastplates was made up of Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Gayà, Rodri, Maros Llorente, Sarabia, Gerard Moreno and Oyarzabal. Pablo Garcia (RFEF)

Luis Rubiales and José Francisco Molina chat with Luis Enique, in the presence of the delegate Silvia Dorschnerova, before training for the National Team at the La Cartuja Stadium. Pablo Garcia (RFEF)