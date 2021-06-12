EURO CUP | The Junta de Andalucía will remove the obligation to test to enter La Cartuja

The authorities of the Junta de Andalucía are considering various scenarios to facilitate the access of the fans to the three games that Spain plays at home in Seville against Sweden, Poland and Slovakia. On one side, they consider and everything points, as reported by the SER, that they will withdraw the obligatory nature of the tests for access to the game. Its presentation will be voluntary and recommended, but not a requirement. And on the other, they are studying the possibility of giving the service of taking the tests free to all fans who have bought their ticket or, at least, offering it at a discount. The price would be around 20 euros.

The idea of ​​changing the rules is part of the will of the Junta de Andalucía to provide facilities to fans, that after the announcement on the UEFA page of the steps to follow and explained the need to acquire the COVID-19 bracelet in order to access the facilities of the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

So said that service information entitled “COVID-19 Bracelet”: “DIn accordance with the requirements of the local health authorities, all ticket holders attending the matches at the La Cartuja Sevilla Stadium must collect a COVID-19 bracelet before heading to the stadium. You will only be allowed into the stadium if you present a COVID-19 wristband along with your match ticket. We recommend that you pick it up as soon as possible, ideally the day before the match, to avoid last minute rush on match days ”.

And he explained how that COVID-19 bracelet was provided: “Ticket fans can receive a wristband by presenting: “A negative COVID-19 PCR test result, not older than 72 hours at the time of kick-off. Or a negative rapid antigen test result, not older than 24 hours at the time of the start of the match”. In addition, it clarified that “fans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have been previously infected are not exempt from the obligation to test.” And he added that “children from 0 to 6 years old do not need a bracelet.”

After this information and seeing the reception of the people, The Junta de Andalucía, with its president Juan Manuel Moreno at the forefront of decision-making, is considering various alternatives to make life easier for the fans and that the greatest number go to the limit set to support the National Team. Study to remove the obligatory nature of the test and make it voluntary or give this service free.