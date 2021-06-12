EURO CUP | Rubiales: “Spain will compete with guarantees and people will be proud of the National Team”

Luis Rubiales received the positive from Diego Llorente with serenity. The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation is fully aware that more cases may appear after the two infections within the National Team bubble.

“Among soccer players, technicians and other members of the concentration it is possible that there are other infections and if these setbacks come, we will have to recover and we are prepared for it. I spoke to Diego last night on my way home and I am really affected by him because he is a great guy“, Rubiales declared to As when asked how he had received the new positive after the first from Busquets.

“Despite the situation, here In Las Rozas the atmosphere is unbeatable and very exciting. Footballers and coaching staff work with full health security and with all the commitment to try to do something great. They are proving to be an incredible group and face what comes with maturity.”Rubiales commented on the uncertainty that there will be more positives.

The president of the Federation and vice-president of UEFA sends this message of confidence to the fans: “We are calm and we focus all our effort on solving the setbacks that come. We will respond with solutions to the circumstances that arise. We are convinced that Spain will compete with guarantees and people will be proud of their Selection”.

Rubiales is grateful for the latest steps that are being carried out by both Culture and Sports and the CSD and is focused on finally getting the National Team vaccinated before leaving for Seville. He has been taking the steps for two months and trusts that, after yesterday’s inhibition of the Interterritorial Health Council, the Government will definitively authorize the international vaccination.

