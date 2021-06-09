Euro Cup: Robert Lewandowski is left without his partner on offense; Arkadiusz Milik is low with Poland

The forward of the Poland national team, Arkadiusz Milik he will miss the European Championship due to a meniscus injury in his left knee, leaving Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski as the only offensive option.

The Polish Federation de futbol reported that the 27-year-old forward: “He admits that despite his progress (in recovering from the injury), he did not feel one hundred percent ready to compete in the tournament with total effectiveness.

Milik, player on loan from Napoli to Olympique Marseille at the beginning of the year, he suffered a problem with his left knee during the final day of French Ligue 1 in a match against Metz.

The loss of the Polish gunner is added to that of Piatek, of Hertha Berlin. The Poles are rivals of Spain in the European championship, where Sweden and Slovakia complete group E.

