Euro Cup: Patrik Schick scores a goal from midfield with Czech Republic (Video)

The Eurocup has started and despite starting with a semi slow pace, the last matches of the continental tournament have been screaming. A few moments ago, the attacker from the Czech Republic, Patrick Schick, gave us one of the best competition prints in history.

In the second part, the combination of Scotland he was exerting pressure in the opposite field; however, a rebound caused the ball to fall to the attacker of the Bayer Leverkusen , which without thinking, finished from midfield.

The ball took a parable that surprised the goalkeeper, increasing the lead to two goals but, without a doubt, this score will remain in the memory of the thousands of fans who gathered at the stadium.

Imagine scoring from 50 meters in your debut in a European Championship. Patrik Schick. Simply spectacular

They can hardly surpass this goal as the best of the tournament. The afternoon that the 25-year-old forward is living could catapult him to a better team as has happened in previous editions.