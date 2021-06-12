EURO CUP | No positive in the first PCR tests carried out by UEFA

The National Team players underwent a PCR test this morning and the results came out at the edge of five in the afternoon, all the National Team players being negative. There was great expectation one more day, after the positives on Sunday from Sergio Busquetes de Diego Llorente last night, but fortunately there have been no positives among the members of La Roja.

Today the Federation announced through its official channels that the entire official delegation of the national team had undergone new PCR tests in the course of the morning. And it specified that “Today’s tests, as planned before the start of the concentration, are the official tests that UEFA manages all the teams before the start of the championship. “ Last night we had to wait until after midnight to know Diego Llorente’s positive and the rest of the negatives, but today the laboratory has obtained the results of the tests more quickly and we will not have to wait until dawn to know the results.



The next official test that UEFA will carry out on all the teams will be next Sunday. Until then, the medical services of the National Team will carry out daily examinations (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) of both the official delegation and the parallel bubble made up of 11 Under-21 players and 6 meritorious ones., players who have the possibility of being registered to replace someone affected by Covid-19 until next Monday, the day of the game against Sweden. These too were tested today and all came back negative.

Today’s UEFA tests have been done on the 22 players remaining in Las Rozas from the initial list given by Luis Enrique, after the departure of Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente, who are recovering at their homes from the positive for COVID-19.