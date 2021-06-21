Euro Cup: Netherlands crushes Macedonia and raises hand as one of the favorites

With a goal from Memphis Depay and two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Netherlandss struck North Macedonia (3-0) in a game with nothing at stake in which the “Oranje” added their third victory in the Eurocup and presented his credentials as a contender for the title, after seven years without stepping on a major tournament.

Before a fierce North Macedonia Which could surprise, the new signing of Barcelona opened the scoring in the first half, signed his first big game of the Eurocup and led the selection of Frank de Boer, who came to the duel classified as first in Group C and who rises one notch in quality in each match.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari’s new problem in full preseason

The Netherlands finished with 9 points, 8 goals in favor and 2 against, ahead of Austria, which defeated Ukraine, third, and with North Macedonia as the last classified in the first Eurocup of the Balkan team.

De Boer went all out, with his traditional 5-3-2, only two changes from the starting eleven of the victory against Austria and, above all, hungry for goals in front of his audience at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Also read: Aura Cristina Geithner steals sighs with daring dance in networks (Video)

Ryan Gravenberch, a 19-year-old Ajax midfielder, came in instead of Marten De Roon, who had a yellow, and Donyell Malen, 22, a PSV Eindhoven forward, for Wout Weghorst.

They performed well in a very upright and physically spacious team even in a match in which Denzel Dumfries, the 25-year-old right-back of PSV Eindhoven, who is one of the revelation footballers of the tournament and the driving force of the Dutch, made no difference.