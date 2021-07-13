Euro Cup: Marcus Rashford raises his voice against the wave of racism suffered in England after the defeat against Italy

England has a serious problem at the moment. Racist demonstrations within UK football made headlines again after the loss to Italy on penalties in the final of the Euro. After a few hours full of communications from the FA and the government, it has been Marcus Rashford who has once again raised his voice against a problem that outrages the entire Premier League.

Let us remember that at the end of the last campaign and in order to support its players, the entire Premier League closed its social networks in order to send a message against intolerance and racism. After a couple of months without major problems, the insults returned and the Manchester United footballer said enough in an emotional letter where he wanted to highlight all the support received in the last hours.

“I can accept criticism of my performance, my penalty was not good enough, I should have gone in, but I will never apologize for who I am and where I come from. I have not felt more pride than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing to my family cheering me on before a crowd of tens of thousands of people “, the tip of 23 years began.

After having seen how one of the murals where his image has been captured to fight racism was vandalized, he said he felt more sheltered than ever: “The communities that have always surrounded me continue to support me. I am Marcus Rashford, 23 years old. Black man from Withington and Wythenshare, south of Manchester. Thanks for all the nice messages. I will come back stronger. We will come back stronger.”

“It’s been playing in my head over and over since I hit the ball and there probably isn’t a word to describe how I feel. Final. 55 years. A penalty. Story. All I can say is that I’m sorry. I wish it had come out differently “, ended the English apologizing to his fans after the failure in the batch. The best league in the world has a problem, it’s called racism and in two months the fans will return to the stands. Isn’t it time to take action?