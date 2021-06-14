Euro Cup: Luis Enrique has not yet decided who will be the starting goalkeeper against Sweden

Luis Enrique, Spanish coach, will maintain the doubt in the goal of Spain in the Eurocup and did not confirm Unai Simon, who is emerging as a starter after playing seven consecutive games, leaving options open to David De Gea and Robert Sánchez.

“I would do you the favor without any problem but to Mr. Andersson I am not going to do him any favors. He has enough danger to give to the rival. The goalkeeper will come out of the three that I have in the squad,” he said.

Asked twice about the goal, Luis Enrique did not give a single clue. “Robert Sánchez, Unai Simón or David de Gea will play, that’s for sure,” he said, convinced that his decision will not disrupt the plans, as well as the loss of captain Sergio Busquets.

“My plan has not changed, it is the same, months ago in one of the talks I told the players not to have any doubt that we were coming to the European with a clear idea of ​​how we were going to play and whoever respected it would be there” , revealed.

“The plan changed a bit, the coaches adapt to the circumstances, we will not be able to count on Captain Busi but we adapt, there are no complaints or excuses. I have a very good squad and I am looking forward to the debut,” he added .

“There is no lack of leadership in this team; I am one of the leaders, if a coach is not a leader, a bad sign” The words of Luis Enrique. pic.twitter.com/l4VHQAsQCI – The Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) June 13, 2021

Luis Enrique sees Spain with a license to dream in the tournament. “I am convinced. Until the contrary is proven, I will continue to think the same thing,” he said, spreading his message of optimism. And he marked as his first objective “to qualify, if it is as first better”, before looking at the round of 16.

In his idea of ​​a match, he highlighted the importance of being protagonists and dominating the rival. “The game plan is going to be the same, catch the ball and try to do our thing. From there the objective is clear, in attack generate the greatest number of chances, control the game and the opponent’s transitions, press high and steal the most as close as possible to his goal. There are conditions such as the heat, but I expected more. It is not exaggerated and at 9 pm I expect a good rhythm of competition, “he said.

Regarding Sweden, he warned of the attention that their defenses should have to direct play and long balls. “We don’t know which players are going to play at the top but Sweden plays quite direct. We have long balls under pressure and they have strong players like Isak, who go well into space. We will try to counter it with a game that shows our strength. It will be a intense and difficult match “.