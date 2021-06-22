EURO CUP | Luis Enrique does not give clues about the changes he will make against Slovakia and works the auction

The National Team trained this morning at La Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas. The session has been open for a quarter of an hour, the maximum that Luis Enrique allows journalists to see the working sessions and because UEFA obliges him to do so in the previews of the matches. The coach, as always, has not shown his cards or given clues as to whether he will make changes for the decisive match against Slovakia.

In the photo that passes the Federation of posing of teams, as it usually does in each preview, these eleven field players appear in the same team Marcos Llorente, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Rodrigo, Koke, Fabián, Adama, Ferran, Dani Olmo and Oyarzabal. This time the photo of the team in bib was not sent.

Luis Enrique always mixes them up and I’m sure this is not the starting team that plays against Slovakia tomorrow, because he never gives clues and hides the team even from his footballers. In addition, it would be strange to leave Gerard Moreno and Álvaro Morata on the bench, although the coach can surprise with any decision. Busqutes is expected to join the team and make more changes.

In the training session they have worked on the shots on goal seeking to refine the aim to solve the problem with the goal that the National Team has. “Lateral centers and definitions of all colors”, put on Twitter the official account of the National Team (@sefutbol).

During the session, Luis Enrique was seen (in another photo sent to the media) with Unai Simón, whom he corrected a lot during the games, but he is not expected to remove his ownership. And the internationals have made Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Manchester City’s midfielder a corridor on the occasion of his 25th birthday, which he celebrates today, June 22.

