Euro Cup: Kylian Mbappé disapproves of comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo

The forward feeling of the Paris Saint Germain and reference of the France selection, Mbappé asked not to be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and took the time to defend his teammate, the Brazilian Neymar.

“It must be said that the last four world champions have all been Europeans, so in this tournament we are talking about the best football in the world. I hope not to forget any nation: France, Portugal, Germany, England, Spain, Italy and the The Netherlands are, in my opinion, the strongest. And then there is usually a surprise team, I remember Iceland well in the last European Championship. It was incredible what they did, “said Mbappé.

He acknowledged that his soccer career is very short and that is why he cannot be compared to ‘El Comandante’ and expressed his disgust at the criticism against his teammate, Neymar.

Mbappé has returned to talk about his beloved Cristiano Ronaldo, now in @SPORTBILD: “As a child he dreamed of many things, especially a career like his. When he plays, he makes everyone who sees him happy. He has done it for 15 years. … All football fans love him. ” pic.twitter.com/zFwNHf5Evr – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) June 8, 2021

“When Cristiano plays, he makes everyone who watches him happy, and he has for 15 years. I think all football fans love Cristiano Ronaldo … Cristiano has already made history. I’ve only been playing for five years, so I’m still I can’t compare myself with him. For me, it’s also a matter of respect. Cristiano has done so much for football in general that it wouldn’t be a good time to make comparisons, “said Kylian.

“He’s one of my best friends. There are a lot of people who speak ill of his attitude. Maybe it’s because of some scenes at the World Cup where he was out from time to time. But I can assure you that he really is a good guy. The image that many have him in their head is not true. I think people would have to know him better to judge him, “he concluded.

