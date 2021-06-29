Euro Cup: Harry Kane arrives confident to eliminate Germany

Harry Kane, captain of England, affirmed that they come confidently to the duel with Germany because they have started the tournament very well, although he pointed out that they have things to improve on.

The English team passed the group stage without conceding a single goal and winning two of the three games, to go through as group winners. On round of 16 Germany will be measured on Tuesday.

“We are confident because we have started the tournament well, although we have things to improve on,” Kane said at a press conference.

However, Kane has not managed to start his scoring account in this tournament, and assured that this is normal for a striker.

“As a striker he has good runs and bad runs, but as a team the important thing is to win. That is my first goal and what we are focused on.”