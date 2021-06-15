Euro Cup: Harry Kane and John Stones are touched before the duel against Scotland

Dean Henderson did not participate in this Monday’s training of the English team, while Harry Kane and John stonen they are touched, after the match against Croatia, but their problems are not serious.

The Manchester United goalkeeper, who did not play Croatia, did not participate in England’s drills for the second time in the past two weeks. In training this Monday, 14 of the 26 summoned by Gareth Southgate were present, those who did not play against Croatia and three of the substitutes.

The rest had a recovery session, with special attention to Kane, who is hit in the ribs, and Stones, with an ankle problem, although neither of the injuries are worrisome.

England will compete again this Friday, when they meet Scotland in the second Group D match.