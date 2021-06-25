Euro Cup from another galaxy: astronaut Thomas Pesquet saw France-Portugal from space



Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo gave us a great game with multiple goals.

Photo: Tibor Illyes / .

The Euro 2020 not only enjoyed on planet earth: the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet showed the world how saw the France-Portugal from space.

Pesquet is part of the European Space Agency, and together with three colleagues he is in the International Space Station, fulfilling Mission Alpha, which left Florida on April 23.

The Frenchman leads the crew and aims to study the effects of zero gravity on human laboratory brains, as well as other energy-related responsibilities.

“We did not have the easiest group in this edition of the Euro, but that only makes the games more interesting. A big difference between watching the games in space and on the ground is that we do not hear the screams of excitement from the neighborhoodPesquet said.

The astronaut posed for a couple of photos in a shirt of his nation, and congratulated the team for having achieved first place in the group of death. The passion for soccer is unique and incredible.

This Monday, France will face Switzerland in the round of 16.