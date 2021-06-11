Euro Cup: France and England top the bookmakers to win the tournament

This Friday starts another edition of the Eurocup, a different tournament from the previous ones because it will have multi-sites in the main cities of the continent. The world champion, France, She arrives as the great favorite by the bookmakers to lift her third title.

Many will think that the second option is a combination that is in great moment like Belgium or Italy, but that place is occupied by England national team, a team with great offensive talent and that will seek to end its streak of more than 50 years without an official title.

In third place is the team led by Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, who arrive at a great moment and will try to consolidate this great generation with a title. The fourth place goes to Germany, which has left many doubts along the way, but in recent games has convinced more than one.

This is serious stuff! Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé are already planning the trident they will form with the France National Team. pic.twitter.com/pKYQc6An0N – ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) May 27, 2021

In fifth place, surprisingly, is Spain, which was involved in positive cases within days of starting the competition. It should be noted that several bookmakers do not give Portugal or Italy among the five favorites, teams that arrive with a great streak. This may vary as the time for the start of the European tournament approaches.