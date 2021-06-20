EURO CUP (E) | SPAIN 1- POLAND 1: 1×1 of Spain against Poland: from Laporte to Gerard and Morata

This was the performance of the national team players against Sweden:

Unai Simon: Attentive to his position as libero when Spain attacked, he resolved in the 42nd minute, after Swireski’s shot from outside into the pot, Lewandowski’s shot. They can reach Spain three or four times per game against the opponent and the goalkeeper must stop them. In the goal of Poland could not do more.

Marcos Llorente: He plays too far from his zone of influence and is still a security corridor for the National Team. Overflows, associates, always looking for the place to do more damage to the opponent’s defense.

Laporte: He was expeditious and aggressive in his duel with Lewandoswki in the first half. But in the goal of the Bayern forward he let himself eat the toast and was cowardly.

Pau Torres: Very focused, he improved on his performance against Sweden. It was seen with more packaging. But it must be even more aggressive.

Jordi Alba: He did not shy away from the duel and went to disputes with courage. In the offensive phase, he is a trusted corner of the team because his band always creates danger. It emptied.

Rodri: He went out to impose his football and say here I am. He gave rhythm to the game, he was always a help and an option for his teammates. He must try more the shot from outside the area.

Koke: He started out thick, but he grew in the game, showing his hierarchy and his talent. Provide solutions to colleagues and perform splits and hedges to perfection. He was replaced in the 67th minute by Fabian.

Pedri: It gives the impression that the rivals are going to run over him due to his physical weakness, but with his extraordinary handling of the ball and the body, anticipating the opponent’s movements, he makes up for his lack of tricks because he is still growing and must expand. The game was long.

Gerard Moreno: Too far from goal when he fulfills the role entrusted to the winger by the coach in his non-negotiable 1-4-3-3 system. When he went inside to leave the band to Marcos Llorente was when he created danger. From a center of his came Morata’s goal that opened the scoring. He shot a penalty on the post in 57 and was replaced in 67 by Sarabia.

Morata: In the first half, he did everything well as against Sweden and scored on top. His excess of zeal in defense almost cost us a penalty at the beginning of those that forwards do when they defend. In the second half he worked well, but the rejection of the penalty could not hook him well and he finished badly.

Dani Olmo: It continues in its line of growing performance. He has the goal between eyebrows and whenever he has the chance he shoots from afar. In some phases he went to the middle behind Morata to try to help overcome the three Polish centrals. He was substituted in the 61st minute by Ferran.

Substitutions

Ferran: Entered in the 61st minute by Dani Olmo. He put energy and energy in search of the winning goal. He had several occasions, but he lacked aim.

Fabian: He came out for Koke in the 67th minute. He tried to make quick transitions, but was not at his level. He has more quality and more football to give to the National Team.

Sarabia: He came in for Gerard Moreno in the 67th minute. He moved in his zone as the system dictates, tried to find the spaces to reach the goal, but could not have any clear chance.

Oyarzabal: He entered the 86th minute for Morata to play nine and hardly touched her.

Selector

Luis Enrique: The game plan was good again, but he did not know how to make the necessary modifications. He put up with Pedri in the field when it was seen that he needed a replacement. The game demanded more Thiago’s football than Fabian’s. He must put Marcos Llorente in his place and be less dogmatic with his 1-4-3-3, which restricts the players too much. It was left without making a change.