EURO CUP (E) | SPAIN 0 – SWEDEN 0: Spain’s 1×1 in the debut: neither Morata, nor Gerard, nor Sarabia

This was the performance of the national team players against Sweden:

Unai Simon: He played as a libero, more outside the area than in, accompanying the team that lived in the Swedish field almost the entire match. Attentive to give support when necessary. In the two lethal arrivals of the Swedes he could be beaten.

Marcos Llorente: Permanent and always dangerous physical deployment in its area of ​​influence, which is lane eight. In the starting structure, he went inside and Koke started to pass Laporte. I avoid Isak’s goal on the line in the 40th minute. In the second half he played on the far right, always looking for the baseline. He must play 8 and would contribute even more.

Laporte: He gave intensity and speed to the game at the start of the game. He lacks the rhythm of matches and he will pick it up throughout the competition, but he was quick to cut in some against Sweden, although he lacked forcefulness in some counterattack actions by Sweden.

Pau Torres: Generator of the attack from his left, he gave way to Jordi Alba and Pedri to link with Dani Olmo, and the Swedes pressured him to start Laporte’s left-hander. You must also be more expeditious in defensive actions.

Jordi Alba: A dagger to the left, always looking for the overflow and reaching the touchline. The triangle that he forms with Pedri and Olmo continues to grow. He pushed to look for the goal until the end.

Rodri: From less to more. The Swedes prevented the game of Spain from passing through their boots and directed the pressure to plug the deliveries to the Madrid midfield. It began to prevail at the end of the first part. It must be much more important for this Selection because it has the capacity to carry the weight of the game. Luis Enrique replaced him with Thiago in the 65th minute.

Koke: Mobility, association, arrival and dynamism. Great match for the mattress, who went around the goal (a pity that he did not arrive a second before in the one he sent up) and was a titan in all phases of the game. He was replaced in the 86th minute by Fabian.

Pedri: He endured the Swedish stakes in the physical aspect, he moved with discretion and gave rhythm and precision to the circulation of the ball. Maybe Luis Enrique should have changed him because he gave everything and ran out of gas in the end.

Ferran: He looked for the one on one and the shot from the outside. He needs to partner better with Marcos Llorente so that Spain is more dangerous in their attacks on the right wing. He left his place to Gerard Moreno in the 73rd minute.

Morata: He fixed the centrals, gave depth, downloaded the game, always successful in his actions, but on the clear occasion that he had in the 37th minute he shot deflected with everything in favor. In the second half he had another chance and shot wide. He tried, but he didn’t have his day. He was replaced by Sarabia in the 65th minute.

Dani Olmo: Very complete game in tactical, technical and physical terms. It was associated, overflowed and finished. His header in the 15th minute was worth the goal, but the Swedish goalkeeper made a period save. The best next to Koke. He started in the 73rd minute for Oyarzabal.

Substitutions

Thiago: He entered as a pivot in the place of Rodri in the 65th minute and gave dynamism and verticality to the game in search of the goal.

Sarabia: He replaced Morata in the 65th minute and was placed on the right wing, passing Ferran to the center of the attack. He attacked the spaces well and associated well with Marcos Llorente and Koke. It always appears in danger zones. He had it at the end and that one does not usually fail.

Gerard Moreno: He entered the 73rd minute for Ferran and gave the attack freshness and bite, attacking all the centers aggressively. His header was called a goal, but he went to the middle and the goalkeeper stopped it well. He is seen as a headline.

Oyarzabal: He took the place of Dani Omo and struck down the left with judgment and danger, without raffling the ball and looking for one on one in the area.

Fabian: Entered in the 86th minute for Koke. He put his lungs and legs in to give the team the last breath.

Selector

Luis Enrique: The game plan was successful. The team generated many chances, but again lacked aim. It took time to make the changes, because the team needed freshness after the break. He knows that when the ball enters, the team will be unstoppable. But you have to go in now.

