EURO CUP (E) I SLOVAKIA – SPAIN Stefan Tarkovic: “The return of Busquets will reassure Spain”

Stefan Tarkovic, Slovakia coach, appreciated the match that his team plays this Wednesday in La Cartuja against Spain. For the Slovakian coach, “Spain is still the big favorite. The situation in the group is what it is, anything can happen. It is very open. We came to the European Championship knowing that we wanted to play good games and we have done that. Spain has first-rate players and a large squad, with footballers who play in the best European leagues. The return of the captain (Busquets) I think will reassure them. “

Analysis of Spain. “The Spanish team showed quality in both games, they are very strong with the ball and with possession. They have lacked efficiency so far and that is what creates that pressure around Spain. It is what we have analyzed and we have a good idea of ​​how Spain plays and what we have to do. The important thing is to make good transitions, keep the ball, create chances and convert them. “

Draw for advantage. “It can be a mental advantage because Spain is under pressure, it needs to score a goal. But with the quality it has and the chances it created but did not finish, we will need a bit of luck to defend well and neutralize its forwards. We beat Poland. and against Spain we will try to get at least one point and go to the round. But we are not going to play with the aim of only achieving a draw. “

Injured “Ivan Schranz is low for the game. He is not one hundred percent. Vavro is still isolated and after training we will see how the players are, but they all seem fine.”

La Cartuja lawn. “I have to see it better and that my players evaluate it, but in principle I think it will not pose any problem.”

Hamsik’s position. “I am not going to talk about the eleven, logically we are preparing the game and we have alternatives. We will make the corresponding decisions, although I have no doubt. We only have to see the physical condition.”

Message to your players. “There are not many games like this in the life of a footballer. All the players are delighted to be here. The important thing in football is the daily sacrifice, so I think my players will come out motivated and perform well.”