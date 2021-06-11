EURO CUP | Diego Llorente returns to Las Rozas applauded by his teammates

Diego Llorente has returned today to the National Team concentration after to chain today its fourth consecutive negative result, in the confirmation tests that have been carried out after giving positive last Tuesday, June 8 in a PCR test and abandoning the Selection concentration following the established health protocols.

The Leeds center-back was received with a corridor and an affectionate ovation by his teammates and the coaching staff when he entered the residence of La Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas. Because of how the tests have been developed after his positive on Tuesday, everything indicates that Diego Llorente had a false positive last Tuesday.

With the incorporation of Diego Llorente and the third day with negative tests from the rest of his colleagues, it only remains for Busquets to overcome the Covid that is happening at his home so that the 24 players that Luis Enrique initially mentioned can start the Eurocup against Sweden on Monday. If there were any positives between now and Monday, there are 17 players (11 Under-21s and 6 worthy seniors) in the parallel bubble that the coach can shoot.

The National Team will train again tomorrow as a group after overcoming the quarantine caused by the positive of Sergio Busquets. Luis Enrique will be able to carry out two work sessions with the entire team to prepare for the premiere, after five days of individual training.