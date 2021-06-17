Euro Cup: De Bruyne highlights Belgium’s victory over Denmark

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, decisive in the Red Devils’ victory over Denmark (1-2) that gave Belgium the second round qualification, celebrated that his team managed to come back after a first half in which Denmark went ahead and besieged Belgian.

“In the first half we did not find the solution. In the second half we responded. It is what you have to do in the big tournaments, respond,” the player told the Belgian channel RTBF after Belgium’s comeback against Denmark 2-1 that classifies it to the round of 16 after its victory in the first match against Russia 3-0.

The Manchester City captain, who broke his face in the Champions League final and made his Eurocup debut in the second half on Wednesday, served the first goal of his own to Thorgan Hazard and signed the winning goal.

“In a tournament like this we are going to have difficult moments and you have to try to respond to that. In the second half we found the solution, we have responded well as a team,” added the Belgian star.

➔ Minute 02. #DEN 1-0 #BEL.

➔ Minute 46. Kevin De Bruyne entered.

➔ Minute 55. #DEN 1-1 #BEL (goal from Thorgan Hazard, poetic assist from Kevin De Bruyne).

➔ Minute 71. #DEN 1-2 #BEL (goal by Kevin De Bruyne). He came in and changed the game completely. BRUYNE FACTOR. pic.twitter.com/LSawUHCafR – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 17, 2021

De Bruyne said the Belgians knew “it would be a very tough game” in front of the Danish crowd, moved by the collapse of Danish Christian Eriksen on Matchday 1 against Finland and that is why De Bruyne did not make a big splash after his winning goal.

“I did not want to celebrate too much for what happened in the last game. I have a lot of respect for everyone here,” he said.