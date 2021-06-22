Euro Cup: Andry Shevchenko justifies his defeat against Austria

The Ukraine coach, Andrei Shevchenko, attributed the defeat of his team to Austria (0-1) to the physical superiority of the rival, which allowed him to drown the Ukrainians with constant pressure and forced him to make numerous mistakes.

“First of all, we were not physically prepared. It is always difficult for us to play three games in such a short space of time,” Shevchenko said at the post-match press conference, corresponding to the last day of the game. Group C.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari’s new problem in full preseason

The former international of AC Milan and Dynamo Kiev acknowledged that his team played “a bad game”, and praised the physical strength of the Austrian team, whose victory classifies it for the round of 16, where it will face Italy, and leaves the possible classification of Ukraine as third pending what happens in other groups.

“We were late to all the balls, we made mistakes very often and we were absent,” concluded Shevchenko, who highlighted as a positive aspect that his players fought to the end despite their inferiority on the field.

Also read: Aura Cristina Geithner steals sighs with daring dance in networks (Video)

We tried several times until the end, in the second half, but this is not the level of football we want to show, “said the Ukraine coach, who finished the third group stage with three points.