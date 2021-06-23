Euro Croatia: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/23/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

It cost, but it was possible: Spain has finally sealed its pass to the round of 16 of the Eurocup. Despite not showing fully optimal performance, the set of Luis Enrique has fulfilled the task of moving on to the next phase of the tournament, in which they will have to face the current world runner-up: Croatia.

A) Yes, La Roja arrives with a victory (Slovakia) and two draws (Poland Y Sweden), consistently ranking second in Group E behind the Scandinavians. Similarly, The team of Zlatko Dali & cacute; ended the first stage of the tournament in position 2 of Group D, although he achieved it through a victory (Scotland), a tie (Czech Republic) Y a defeat (England).

Therefore, in terms of scores, the national team has been able to generate better dividends than the Balkans, although this does not imply a great guarantee in the face of your dispute. Therefore, an arduous duel between the two teams is expected, which reflects that, as the competition progresses, only the best squads will be able to aspire to the title.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SPAIN – CROATIA OF THE EURO CUP ON TV

The match between Spain Y Croatia of the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 this will be done Monday June 28, and the meeting can be enjoyed in Spain at 18:00 by covering Mitele Plus Y Telecinco.