Euro 2022: Manuel Neuer likes the challenge of facing England in the round of 16

To the goalkeeper of Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer and the Germany selection, he likes the challenge of measuring himself to England after qualifying for the round of 16 of Euro 2021, with a difficult draw against Hungary.

Read also: Chivas: José Juan Macías would arrive as a reinforcement to Getafe of the Spanish League

It’s hard to say anything after the game, but we are relieved that we qualified. Against England it will be different, it is good for Germany to have a rival who tries to play their game “, were the words of Manuel Neuer.

The German goalkeeper spoke at a press conference after the match, where he said that the round of 16 match against England will be different and assured that it is good for Germany to have a rival that they come out to propose.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

It is difficult to play against a team like that when you are behind on the scoreboard. In the first half we were not lucky with the shot to the crossbar (by Hummels) which could have been the draw, “added the goalkeeper.

Manuel Neuer stressed that they had a very difficult match against Hungary, since they are a rival who goes out to lock up in the field and closes the spaces, leaving very few options for their rivals.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content