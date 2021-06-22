Euro 2022: Denmark beat Russia 3-1 to reach the round of 16

The Denmark National Team entered the home of the team Russia, to beat them with a final score of 4 goals by 1 in the duel of the B Group, to ensure their place in the round of 16 of this Euro 2021.

The team led by coach Kasper Hjulmand went all out in search of victory, as it was the only result that mattered to them if they wanted to advance, after losing to Finland and Belgium.

The authors of the goals of the victory for the Danish team were the work of Damsgaard at minute 38, Poulsen made the second at 59, Christenses at 79 put the third and Maehle closed the account at 82 with the fourth goal.

DENMARK ADVANCED TO THE EIGHTH OF THE END OF EURO 2020 !!

WITH A HIT ON THE LAST DATE THEY GOT TO KO ROUNDS !!

TICKET DEDICATED TO CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN !!

HISTORICAL NIGHT FOR THE DANS !! pic.twitter.com/5xhyGVPPFn – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 21, 2021

With this victory plus Finland’s defeat against the Belgian team, Denmark goes straight to the round of the last 16, finishing second in the group with only 3 points and 2 losses.

For its part, the Russian team that scored the discount goal at minute 70 by Dzyuba through the penalty, was eliminated from this group by remaining at the bottom of the table and playing all three games at home.

