Euro 2021: Zabalive tears Luis Enrique apart after the draw between Spain and Poland (VIDEO)

The Spanish National Team has once again been the target of strong accusations and criticism from its loyal fans, after its second draw in the Group stage at Euro 2021 against Poland national team.

Faced with this, Zabalive, the famous Youtuber, went directly to the coach Luis Enrique attacking by the loss of game and the bad results that the Iberians have added in the first matches of the tournament.

“I really, every day I understand Luis Enrique less. There is nowhere to catch him. It is impossible! Tactical chaos, with very strong players in position, he does not learn that Marcos Llorente should not be there, that if you do not have a full back guarantee right, you would have taken Jesús Navas “.

ZABALIVE reacts to Spain’s draw with Poland @ ZABALIVE DOES NOT understand what Luis Enrique is doing and we believe that he represents all the Spanish fans at the moment pic.twitter.com/vjIBu4uSpp – 90min ES (@ 90minEspanol) June 19, 2021

“What does Jesús Navas do that is not summoned, man? It is incredible, it is incredible. And then Gerard Moreno, people ask you, very well, you take him out of the starting line but you put him on the far right, unfortunate.”

“Today we have evidenced our lack of goal more than ever, I don’t know what has to happen, that Thiago Alcántara comes out onto the pitch; Spain’s ’10’ who can give a little bit of creation, a little bit of magic … anyway , I mean, I don’t know where to take these Luis Enrique games, that’s the way it happens, we risk everything. Everything or nothing in the last game of the group stage and it is unfortunate, “he said.

