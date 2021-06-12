Euro 2021: World of football unites for the health of Danish Christian Eriksen

The world of football has come together to ask for the health of footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a severe collapse and collapsed on the pitch in the duel between Denmark Y Finland, in the group stage of the Euro 2021.

The first half of the match on date one of group B was being played in Copenhagen, when the Danish footballer fell unconscious by one of the field’s bands, setting off the alarms of doctors, players and fans.

Also read: Chivas threatens to fire footballers and coaching staff

Dramatic minutes were those that were lived during this match with this action, so sports journalists, fans, footballers and former footballers came out to ask and pray for the health of Christian Eriksen.

UEFA released a press release a few minutes ago announcing that the footballer is already stable, so on social networks they applauded the Dane and asked for the suspension of this match and the Saturday day of the tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content