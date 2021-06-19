Euro 2021: What the Spanish National Team needs to advance to the round of 16

The Spanish National Team drew one goal against the Polish squad 1-1 in the match of the second day of the Eurocup, a result that left the Iberian team with two points in the third group behind Sweden and Slovakia.

After this draw, Spain will have to win yes or yes on the last day against Slovakia to achieve their place in the round of 16 of the European Championship depending on themselves, after the disappointing draw against the Poles.

However, if Spain were to draw in their third match against Slovakia, after equalizing in their first two matches with Sweden and Poland, it would already depend on other results to advance to the next round.

If Spain win their match against Slovakia and Sweden beat Poland, La Furia Roja will have to settle for second place in the group and if they draw, they would have to wait to see how the other third best places in the other groups are defined.

At the moment Group E, where Spain is together with Sweden, Poland and Slovakia, has the team led by Luis Enrique in third position with two points, below the Swedes who have 4 points and the Slovaks who have 3 points. .

