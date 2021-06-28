Euro 2021: Unai Simón is busted by his terrible mistake (Video)

Like a bucket of cold water fell the goal of the Croatian National Team in the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville against the local Spain in the Eighths of the Eurocup 2021, because when La Roja was closer to opening the scoring against the Croats, a terrible mistake by goalkeeper Unai Simón opened the doors to the team led by Zlatko Dalić.

It was the 20th minute when in a play of ‘regeneration’ in the attack of Spain, Pedri he unloaded with a back pass, which stung inside the area and made a stranger to . Bilbao goalkeeper, who failed to control or clear the ball, letting the ball pass to the bottom of his goal.

Also read: In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon

The failure of the Spanish goalkeeper caused a total discomfort in the Spanish fans, unloading all their fury on social networks against Simon, asking that they send him to the bench in case of qualifying for the Quarterfinals.

Some others differed when it came to finding guilty, as some pointed out that Pedri’s pass had been unpresentable, while others pointed to Luis Enrique for his insistence on making him play on his feet, a characteristic in which . goalkeeper is not very skilled. .

17 minutes later, Spain matched the cards through Pablo Sarabia.

Read also: Euro 2021: Qualified for the Quarter-Finals; the crosses at the moment

Unai Simón’s incredible mistake

Croatia wins 1-0 Spain who dominated and had the goal when they fell …

Let’s see how those of Luis Enrique react pic.twitter.com/w0UAbn5fR2 – Juan Pablo Sorin (@ jpsorin6) June 28, 2021

Poor #UnaiSimon very hard error and in a moment of doubt in the #ESP arc – Javier Albarracin (@ JaviAlbarracin2) June 28, 2021

Do you think a doorman can do a directed reception in his area? You really don’t have to be very smart to realize that if the ball was really going strong, Unai Simón wouldn’t even have touched it, but the moron wanted to give a targeted reception in his area … – José Luis Abundiz (@ JLAbundiz19) June 28, 2021

The goal against Spain is shared between Pedri and Unai Simon. It is manual to know that you do not have to give the goalkeeper the pass in the direction of the goal, because what is eliminating Spain from the Euro can happen. – CABJ (@capochabostero) June 28, 2021

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT