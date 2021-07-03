Euro 2021: Unai Simón “freed himself” after being the hero of Spain vs Switzerland

After being harshly criticized for his mistake before Croatia, the goalkeeper of the Spanish National Team, Unai Simon, became the hero of the eliminatory in the penalty shootout against the Swiss National Team, giving the pass to The Red to the semifinals of Euro 2021.

At the end of the meeting, Unai Simon, who was quite encouraged by the move to the semifinals, declared at a press conference that this triumph helped him to take out the “anger” he had inside of what happened in the previous match.

“I have come up a bit, it is what the body asked me, I do not usually be like that. It is a very euphoric moment, the anger that I have inside and the desire I bring out ”

Despite arriving with this tremendous mental impulse, Unai Simón commented that they should “forget” about this victory and concentrate solely on the match against the Italian National Team, since they cannot be trusted one step away from the final.

“You always have to have a mentality that each game is a new one. For the semifinals you have to come the same way we have come, with your head with the only thought that you have to win. What we have done has its merit, but we have the near future, we have to win this European Championship “

