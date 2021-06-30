Euro 2021: Unai Simón apologizes for his mistake against Croatia and commits to the “Red”

Unai Simón, starting goalkeeper for the Spanish national team, described the first goal conceded against Croatia in the knockout stages of Euro 2020, by poorly controlling a transfer of Pedri, He defended that he is not the athlete who was seen in that action, relieved by the comeback and his subsequent stops in a match that he will “never” forget.

“They have always taught me that football is an accumulation of successes but also small mistakes. They rarely happen, but when we commit them the goalkeepers magnify themselves and end up in a goal. The other day it was an accident. You are thinking for a few minutes why it happened. past when Croatia had not generated anything for us, but we had to turn it around, “he recalled of an action that he will never forget.

Also read: Brenda Zambrano, former member of Acapulco Shore, raises the temperature with her ‘spicy’ dance in networks (Video)

“I was still on the field, the team needed me and I had to keep doing things as I had planned from the beginning of the game, risking in the same way and if a ball returned, I would concentrate and do it well,” he added showing personality before the error.

From the moment of the ruling that changed the course of the round of 16 match in CopenhagenUnai has turned the game over a thousand times in his head: “It’s a bad control I do. I’ve been martyred by seeing it six or seven times and I can’t find an explanation for it.”

“The sun didn’t bother me, I control badly, it drains from me, I had a lot of room to control. I try to get the ball out with control instead of leaving it dead on my feet. It’s an accident, I don’t know how many controls I do per game. and in all my life, I had never gone inside, “he recalled.

The Basque goalkeeper retaliated in a big way, leaving two saving saves and with an unusual image of celebration in him: “I am not much about celebrating goals, it was a personal match with many experiences, very emotional, in the third goal I I vent a bit but it is rare that you see me celebrate a goal, it depends on the mood in which I find myself in the game “.

The career that took place in Mikel Oyarzabal’s fifth game, when all the Spanish internationals who were playing and those on the bench hugged each other, Unai acknowledged that it was a personal “relief”: “I went with the anger and desire that I had within to demonstrate I’m not the goalkeeper of the first goal we conceded. “

️ Unai Simón: “They are the quarterfinals. We do not depend on the rival, we depend on ourselves.” ➡️ “We want to win this Eurocup and to win it, we have to face the best.” # SomosEspaña # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qNAHEewKBz – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 30, 2021

“In the end then you analyze it outside, talking to my girlfriend and my relatives before returning to the hotel, you think about it coldly, and what it could have been if we lost the game. It would have been a very hard stick but thinking it’s football, it is our turn, mistakes are part of the game and we don’t have to think about it any more, “he said.

There were several details that raised Unai Simón’s spirits after the error. The reaction of the Spanish supporters who were in the stands of the Parken and the gesture of David de Gea on his way to the changing rooms at halftime.

“It was a rush for me, after the mistake negative thoughts come to you, what people will think. It gave me a lot of energy that the closest ones who were in the stands, after five minutes they encouraged me every time I touch a ball, applauding a mere blocking and a pass with the foot. I am very grateful, “he said.

“David stayed at half-time to wait for me. What he told me remains between us but I can say that it reassured me a lot that he came to cheer me up, to tuck me in, that a goalkeeper like him was on top of me. I could only improve and pull up” he added.

#Eurocopa ➡ The goalkeeper has stressed that he has overcome the adversity of the goal conceded against Croatia He highlighted the defensive strength of the team and the motivation of the dressing room to become championshttps: //t.co/eL4odUDBpQ – SPORT newspaper (@sport) June 30, 2021

Unai Simón defended that every day he feels “a better goalkeeper” and that experiences like the ones he is living in Euro 2020 are “improving in small things”. He had never experienced being the protagonist of a failure of the magnitude of Croatia’s first goal but he said that “better goalkeeper today than yesterday, but worse than tomorrow.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content