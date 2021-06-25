Euro 2021: UEFA opens investigation for racist acts in Germany vs Hungary

UEFA announced on Friday the start of a disciplinary investigation in relation to possible discriminatory incidents in the match between the German and Hungarian teams two days ago at the stadium Munich Arena.

As indicated by the agency, in compliance with article 31 (4) of the Disciplinary Regulations has appointed an inspector who will carry out the investigation into the events that occurred in the meeting on the last day of the group stage, which ended with a draw at 2; Germany’s qualification for the round of 16 and Hungary’s elimination.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

The UEFA He also opened another file on the 20th for the same reason after the match between Hungary and France the day before, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, where chants were heard from the stands when players like Kylian Mbappe or Karim Benzema they touched the ball.

The Germany-Hungary match was surrounded by the controversy generated by UEFA’s rejection of the request to illuminate the stadium with the colors of the rainbow made by the mayor of Munich, as a reaction to the regulations approved in Hungary that include prohibitions such as talking about homosexuality in schools.

UEFA proposed to do the lighting on other dates and argued its position that “it is a politically and religiously neutral organization” and “given the political context” of the request, as a message directed to a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content