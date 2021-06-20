Euro 2021: UEFA opens investigation against Hungarian fans for alleged racist acts

UEFA has decided to open an official investigation into possible racist attitudes on the part of Hungarian fans in the course of matches against Portugal Y France of the first two days of Euro 2020.

UEFA, in application of article 31 (4) of the Disciplinary Regulations, has appointed an inspector to study the “possible discriminatory incidents that occurred in the Puskas Arena” in Budapest in both matches, reports the highest European football organization.

The stadium in the Hungarian capital is the only one in the European Championship that hosts full-capacity matches. These two matches were mainly filled with local supporters, from where racist sounds and insults could be produced on some of the rival players.

This is the second official investigation opened during the tournament, after the file that was brought to the Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic, who was sanctioned with a suspension match for his gestures and insults to a player from North Macedonia.

