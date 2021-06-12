Euro 2021: UEFA names Christian Eriksen as the figure of the match

Euro 2021 experienced distressing moments in the Parken stadium in the city of Copenhagen, Denmark; when midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch late in the first half.

After several minutes of being treated by the medical services of the Denmark National Team, they have reported that the Inter Milan midfielder is out of danger and being treated in a hospital.

As a gesture of fighting in plasma in every game with the Danish side and with the Nerazzurri side in Serie A, UEFA has designated midfielder Christian Eriksen as the star of the game against Finland.

“” Football is a beautiful game and Christian plays it beautifully, “says UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. The star of tonight’s match is Christian Eriksen. I wish you a speedy recovery, Christian,” they wrote.

It should be noted that the Finnish National Team has debuted at Euro 2021 with a surprise victory as a visitor against the Denmark National Team, in the action of Group B.

