Euro 2021: UEFA does not sanction Manuel Neuer for wearing a rainbow bracelet

The UEFA board of directors commanded by Aleksander Čeferin, announced that he will not take any action against Manuel Neuer de la Germany selection, for wearing a rainbow bracelet in support of the community LGBT.

UEFA examined the bracelet that the player was wearing and, considering that it promoted a good cause, diversity, there will be no disciplinary procedure, “they informed ..

Neuer, captain of the German team, chose a bracelet with the colors of the flag of the LGBT community as a sign of support for the same, in the duels of his team against France and Portugal.

UEFA has not considered it as a political message, which is prohibited in its statutes, as it is only a sign of support from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the month of pride.

