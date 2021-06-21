Euro 2021: UEFA does not sanction Manuel Neuer for wearing a rainbow bracelet

The UEFA board of directors commanded by Aleksander Čeferin, announced that he will not take any action against Manuel Neuer de la Germany selection, for wearing a rainbow bracelet in support of the community LGBT.

UEFA examined the bracelet that the player was wearing and, considering that it promoted a good cause, diversity, there will be no disciplinary procedure, “they informed ..

Neuer, captain of the German team, chose a bracelet with the colors of the flag of the LGBT community as a sign of support for the same, in the duels of his team against France and Portugal.

⚽️ LAST MINUTE | The @UEFA will ‘investigate’ Manuel Neuer after wearing a captain’s armband with the colors of the rainbow in support of Pride Month pic.twitter.com/2dkuEWglv7 – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) June 20, 2021

UEFA has not considered it as a political message, which is prohibited in its statutes, as it is only a sign of support from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the month of pride.

Thank you Manuel Neuer ️ , I hope all countries have the same gesture as Germany after the opening of an investigation by UEFA for wearing the bracelet with the LGTBI flag at the European Championship. pic.twitter.com/SPw5aAh71C – Diego FS (@DiegoFSRB) June 20, 2021

