Euro 2021: Toni Kroos puts an end to his career with the German National Team

German midfielder Toni Kroos announced the end of his international career to fully concentrate on his goals with Real Madrid.

The player said on his account Instagram This is a previously considered decision, which means that the defeat against England 2-0 in the second round of the European Championship was his last international match.

Also read: Dorismar shows off her tremendous rear with daring photography in a black swimsuit

“I have played 106 times for Germany. There will not be one more time. I would have wanted, and would have given everything, because it was 109 games and to have closed my career with the European Championship title,” said Kroos.

Kroos made his debut for the German national team in March 2010 and started for the team that was crowned world champion in 2014.

“The decision to leave the national team after the tournament had been made some time ago. It was clear to me that I was not going to be available for Qatar 2022 primarily because I want to focus on my goals with Real Madrid,” he said.

“For this I need the breaks that as an international I have not had for 11 years,” he added.

Kroos ended his message by saying that it had been an honor to wear the national team jersey and thanking the fans, teammates and now former coach Joachim Löw.

“First of all I want to thank Joggi Löw. He made me international and world champion, he trusted me. We have written a long history of success,” he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content