Euro 2021: Thorgan Hazard says he scored the most important goal of his career

Midfielder Thorgan Hazard, scorer of the winning goal for Belgium in view of Portugal In the round of 16 of the Eurocup, he acknowledged that this has been “the best goal” of his career and “the most important” of his life, having given the classification to his team.

Taking into account all the messages received on my mobile, it was my best goal, the most important of my life. I am very excited to represent my country and to have been able to help to pass the round, “Thorgan Hazard told a press conference.

The German Borussia Dortmund midfielder admitted that the Belgian team “suffered in the second half” against Portugal, although he stressed that they defended “very well, all together”, and that they could have had “more possession of the ball.

The youngest of the Hazards said that “in these games you have to take advantage of the opportunities” and celebrated that his goal has meant the triumph, at the same time that he indicated that “people” have told him that it was a shot similar to Cristiano’s. Ronaldo, with a difficult trajectory for the goalkeeper “.





