Euro 2021: Thomas Müller sets off the alarms in Germany for knee discomfort

Footballer Thomas Müller set off the alarms in the Germany selection, after having knee discomfort, which would leave him out of the match of matchday 3 against Hungary of Euro 2021.

It is something that you have to look at every day. It is possible that it will be ready for Wednesday as it is also possible that it will leave. You have to wait, “said Jens Grittner.

Müller, who was separated from the national team for almost two years as part of a renewal plan by coach Joachim Löw who wanted to give younger players opportunities, is considered by many to be essential in Germany.

Thomas Muller will not be available for the last match of the group stage against Hungary due to knee discomfort, it is doubtful for the round of 16. The Bavarians could lose one of their pillars. pic.twitter.com/1ZDbbVWh1L – Mundialistas (@Mundialistas) June 21, 2021

Müller wasn’t the only one absent from training today. Also missing were Toni Kroos, Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gündogan, all regular starters. However, in the case of the latter three, recovery seems more likely.

