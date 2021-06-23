Euro 2021: Thomas Meunier places the European tournament ahead of a Soccer World Cup

Footballer Thomas Meunier of the Belgium national team from Roberto Martinez, places the Eurocup as the most important tournament for teams above the world Cup FIFA, for the quality of the participating teams.

Also read: Chivas: José Juan Macías would arrive as a reinforcement to Getafe of the Spanish League

Winning the Euro is worth more than winning the World Cup. Winning the European Championship is like being a world champion. The best teams are Europeans, except Brazil, everything is in Europe ”, were the words of Thomas Meunier.

The Belgian Borussia Dortmund midfielder spoke at a press conference, where he assured that it is worth more to win a European Championship than a World Cup, due to the quality of rivals you face during the tournament.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

¿ ? “Winning the Euro is worth more than winning the World Cup. Winning the European Championship is like being a world champion. The best teams are European, except Brazil, everything is in Europe “ Thomas Meunier – Belgium National Team pic.twitter.com/9aFnPv36aO – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 23, 2021

Thomas Meunier was accurate in his message by ensuring that the best teams in the world are in Europe, Brazil being the only exception and who would be needed to improve the quality of the Eurocup leaving Argentina out.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content