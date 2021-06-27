Euro 2021: Thibaut Courtois highlights Belgium’s solidity in their duel against Portugal

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, celebrated the solid game of the Belgium national team in the victory over Portugal, who dominated in the second half but the Red Devils took the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2021.

In the second half they also deserved it, but we were there to defend (…). We played a good game, we worked (…). It has been nice to have this game, to show that we are there in the great moments, “said Corutois.

The Belgian and Real Madrid goalkeeper acknowledged that he had a good game, but stressed that it was not only he who was right and that it was a collective defense effort that led them to win this match in the round of 16.

Hopefully Kevin and Eden can come back, “said Courtois, adding that Belgium have” very good players “in case they can’t be in Munich on July 3 against Italy.

Thibaut Courtois referred to the changes due to injury of two of Belgium’s great references, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard, who both left the field injured.

