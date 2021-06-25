Euro 2021: Thibaut Cortois “minimizes” Cristiano Ronaldo prior to Belgium vs Portugal

The Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Cortois, assured ahead of Sunday’s round of 16 Euro Cup match against Portugal that in recent years his evolution had been greater than that of Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he will face in Seville and with whom did not coincide at Real Madrid and highlighted the improvement of his teammate Eden Hazard, which “is already close to its best.”

Courtois He commented that he has reviewed some of Ronaldo’s matches, to refresh “where he likes to hit. Cristiano is the top scorer in the Eurocup, with five goals.

“He is an excellent player, obviously” but “we have a plan to stop Portugal in general, not a player,” he said about the defense against the Portuguese team.

Courtois, who did not coincide with Cristiano in the Real Madrid, recalled the days when he was measured against him when he was goalkeeper for Atlético de Madrid (2011-2014) and the Portuguese as a forward for Real Madrid (2009-2018).

“I think he is still the same player as when I was at Atlético. I have evolved more,” said Courtois, adding that “it has always been special to play against him”

The Belgian goalkeeper also referred to his teammate at Real Madrid and captain of the Belgian team, Eden Hazard, who was trying to reach his best level after two years plagued by injuries and without continuity.

“I see him in training and he trains very well. He is very close to his best form. The last months in Madrid have not been easy for him. He trained well but then suffered very good injuries,” Courtois said.

“Mentally he is very strong (…). Then he has to pick up pace, play minutes,” said Hazard’s goalkeeper, who barely had a few minutes in the victories against Russia and Denmark but played the 90 minutes at a good level in the win against Finland on matchday three of the group stage.

