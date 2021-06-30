Euro 2021: They reveal a “fight” between the relatives of the French National Team after the elimination

The early elimination of France in the European Championship exposed internal tensions, according to the French press on Wednesday, which points to personal problems in the dressing room and friction between the families of the players.

The RMC channel was the first to report a discussion between Adrien Rabiot’s mother and the families of Paul pogba and Kylian Mbappé, in the stands of the Burcharest stadium, where the world champion yielded in the Eighth Final to Swiss in the penalty shoot-out.

The newspaper ‘L’Equipe‘This Wednesday especially echoes the alleged bad atmosphere in the French dressing room directed by Didier Deschamps.

⚽️ EURO 2020 I Les propos de Véronique #Rabiot à Wilfried # Mbappé:

«C’est honteux la manière dont il a tiré (they are tir au but), il y est allé avec trop de légèreté, j’espère que vous allez le gronder! » Le père de Mbappé n’a pas trop réagi. (@lequipe) # EURO2020 #FRA https://t.co/f6TPOQpuN8 – Conflits France (@ConflitsFrance) June 29, 2021

He points out that the call of Karim Benzema was not the trigger for the bad atmosphere, as some predicted, and it was, for example, the friction between Mbappé and Giroud in the friendly against Bulgaria before the European Championship.

Giroud secretly accused the young forward of not passing the ball to him. Mbappé responded a few days later at a press conference and acknowledged that the words of his partner hurt him, whom he reproached for having gone to the press to express his complaints, rather than speaking with him.

❌ Schuster hit Mbappé after the elimination of France from the European Championship The commentator was critical when talking about the jewel of PSG: “I don’t see Mbappé as that great star that the team puts on his back.” Https://t.co/vFoQdxaxty – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 30, 2021

This incident somehow divided the players, who positioned themselves on one side or the other. Finally, the restrictions imposed in relation to family visits did not sit well either, it is pointed out, in the group.

These reports are added to those of the RMC channel, which pointed out that Rabiot’s mother, Veronique, reproached Pogba’s relatives because the player had lost the ball that led to a tie for three of the Swiss, in the 90th minute.

Veronique, who has a reputation for relentless management of her son Adrien Rabiot’s career, also reproached the Mbappé for the forward’s failure on the penalty that condemned France.

The images of the dispute in the seating area reserved for relatives have been around France.

