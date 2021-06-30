Euro 2021: The tremendous celebration of Rio Ferdinand after the victory of England against Germany

The England National Team surprised and eliminated the German National Team in the round of 16 of Euro 2021, beating them by a score of 2-0, advancing to the quarterfinals where they will face the winner of the cross between Sweden and Ukraine.

Rio Ferdinand, a former England player and Manchester United player, was part of the broadcast of the match and, together with his BBC Sport teammates, could not contain himself after the final whistle.

Read also: Mexican Selection: Javier Aguirre evades the situation of the non-call of ‘Chicharito’ in El Tri

During the transmission of the game, all the panelists can be seen standing watching the final moments of the game, to explode with the final whistle, with which Rio Ferdinand went crazy and began to celebrate with the fans in the stands.

This triumph not only meant the passage to the quarterfinals of the Euro, but also broke a “curse” of 46 years without being able to defeat the German National Team at the mythical Wembley Stadium.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content