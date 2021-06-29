Euro 2021: The ‘recadito’ of Yan Sommer to France after qualifying from Switzerland

The Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, the hero of the match against France after stopping the fifth penalty against Kylian Mbappé, who gave his team a historic quarterfinal classification, considers that his team played “a crazy game” in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

“I am very proud of us, of the whole team. The French are very strong, but they had a moment when they were a bit arrogant,” said the Swiss goalkeeper.

“We told ourselves that we would try everything to the end. It’s just incredible. I almost cried, we were almost sunk and we came back with an incredible attitude,” he said excitedly after the match.

SWISS WALL: The hero of the night in Bucharest was the #SUI goalkeeper: Yan Sommer. Great performance in regulation time and excellent in the decisive penalty. ✔️The man from Borussia M’Gladbach and one of the best feats of his career. A whole country celebrates behind him. pic.twitter.com/zn89MrWsvC – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 28, 2021

“What the team did is crazy. We deserved to go through the way we fight,” concluded Sommer.

Switzerland eliminated France, the world champions, in a match full of alternatives in Bucharest that ended 3-3 and was decided with a penalty shoot-out.

