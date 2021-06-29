in Football

Euro 2021: The ‘recadito’ of Yan Sommer to France after qualifying from Switzerland

The Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, the hero of the match against France after stopping the fifth penalty against Kylian Mbappé, who gave his team a historic quarterfinal classification, considers that his team played “a crazy game” in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

“I am very proud of us, of the whole team. The French are very strong, but they had a moment when they were a bit arrogant,” said the Swiss goalkeeper.

Read also: Alba Zepeda, the hottest photos of the Acapulco Shore

“We told ourselves that we would try everything to the end. It’s just incredible. I almost cried, we were almost sunk and we came back with an incredible attitude,” he said excitedly after the match.

“What the team did is crazy. We deserved to go through the way we fight,” concluded Sommer.

Switzerland eliminated France, the world champions, in a match full of alternatives in Bucharest that ended 3-3 and was decided with a penalty shoot-out.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

hardware and software for security