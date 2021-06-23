in Football

Euro 2021: The Netherlands team suffers a hard loss for the remainder of the tournament

Qualified to the knockout stages of Euro 2021 as Group C leaders undefeated, the Netherlands National Team received bad news because their forward, Luuk de Jong, will be withdrawn for the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury after practice this Tuesday.

The player from Holland, 38 times caps, injured his left knee in a blow with his teammate Cody Gakpo and left the field helped by his teammates.

Coach Frank De Boer, who had only counted on Luuk de Jong for a few minutes as refreshment in the Netherlands’ victories against Ukraine (3-2) and Austria (2-0), will not be able to call up another striker, so his squad for the rest of the Eurocup remains at 24 players.

The Dutch team, classified as first in Group C with three victories in three games, will play the round of 16 next Sunday in Budapest at 18.00 CET (19.00 GMT) against the third group D (Czech Republic), E (Spain, in the absence of a game) or F (Portugal, in the absence of a game).

