Euro 2021: The hopeful message of Cristiano Ronaldo after the defeat of Portugal against Germany

The Portugal National Team suffered the worst defeat in many years, falling by a score of 4-2 against the Germany selection and his passage to the next round at Euro 2021 remains in doubt.

After the match held in the Allianz Arena In Munich, striker Cristiano Ronaldo spoke on social media to send a hopeful message to the entire Portuguese fans ahead of the group stage.

“Believe as much as we do!” He wrote alongside a photo from the pre-game talk against the Germany National Team.

It should be noted that the Portugal National Team will play their place in the next round as the current champions of the Eurocup when they face the France selection next Wednesday, June 23 at the Ferenc Puskás stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

