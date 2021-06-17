Euro 2021: The end of your career? Christian Eriksen will be operated to implant a defibrillator

Five days after being hospitalized in an emergency after suffering a cardiac arrest in the middle of the game between Denmark and Finlanda At Euro 2021, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen would have to undergo surgery to receive an implant from an automatic defibrillator, the Danish Federation (DBU) reported.

“After Christian has had several cardiac examinations it has been decided that he should put an ICD (implantable automatic defibrillator). This device is necessary after suffering a heart attack due to heart rhythm disorders,” says the account DBU official on Twitter.

The Inter Milan player has accepted the solution, which has been confirmed by Danish and international specialists, who all recommended this treatment.

“We urge everyone to give Christian and his family peace and privacy for a time,” the statement said.

Eriksen suffered a solo blackout as he was about to control a ball on the left wing of Denmark’s attack.

The rapid medical assistance on the lawn itself allowed, after a quarter of an hour in which he suffered a cardiac arrest, stabilize him and later he was transferred to the Kingdom Hospital of Copenhagen, where he remains admitted.

The match was initially suspended by UEFA, but resumed almost two hours later.

Finland, who made their debut in a great final phase, ended up taking the victory 1-0 with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 59th minute.

Denmark will play again today against Belgium on the same stage, the Parken in Copenhagen, on the second day of group B of the Eurocup

Will he play again?

Although there is still no official position behind his clinical case, experts have hinted that it is almost impossible for Eriksen to return to compete in a high-performance sport and professionally.

When is a defibrillator put in?

An ICD is placed in people who are at high risk for sudden death due to abnormal heart rhythms that are deadly. These include ventricular tachycardia (VT) or ventricular fibrillation

