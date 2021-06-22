Euro 2021: Teams classified to the round of 16 (At the moment)

The Group Stage of Euro 2021 is about to come to an end, with three days pending to close the activity of groups D, E and F, there are still five tickets available to qualify for the round of 16, which will be fought for ten teams that still have hopes of making it to the next round.

At the moment there are already eleven classified to eighth, one of them ranked as the best third place, leaving three places of this type pending, in addition to two second places.

TEAMS CLASSIFIED TO OCTOBER FINAL IN EURO 2021 (AT THE TIME) GROUP A: Italy (1) Wales (2) Switzerland (3) GROUP B Belgium (1) Denmark (2) GROUP C Netherlands (1) Austria (2) GROUP D Czech Republic (1 *) England (2 *) GROUP E Sweden (1 *) GROUP F France (1 *)

With the possibility of qualifying as second or third: Germany, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Ukraine, Croatia, Scotland, Poland, Hungary and Finland.

Eliminated at the moment: Tunisia, Russia and North Macedonia.

It should be remembered that, in this Euro 2021, the first 2 places in each group are classified, in addition to the 4 best third places in the competition.

Matches pending: GROUP D: Croatia vs Scotland. June 22: 1:00 p.m. Czech Rep vs England: June 22: 1:00 p.m. GROUP E Sweden vs Poland. June 23: 10:00 a.m. Slovakia vs Spain. June 23: 10:00 a.m. GROUP F: Portugal vs France. June 23: 1:00 p.m. Germany vs Hungary. June 23: 1:00 p.m.

