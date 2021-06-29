Euro 2021: Switzerland with bad news against Spain despite eliminating France

SwissDespite giving the great surprise in the Eurocup by eliminating the French national team in the penalty shootout after a shaky 3-3 draw in 120 minutes and achieving his pass to face Spain, he will not be able to count on the midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal midfielder and captain of the Swiss national team, will miss the quarter-final match of Euro 2020 against Spain due to suspension.

Xhaka, a decisive player in Vladimir Petkovic’s scheme, saw the second yellow card of the championship in the round of 16 match against France and was the only one of those warned that he will not be able to be in the historic clash against Spain in Saint Petersburg.

RESULT: Switzerland through to quarter-finals after thrilling shoot-out! WHAT A GAME! Did you see that coming !? # EURO2020 – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 28, 2021

Switzerland eliminated France, the current world champion, after the penalty shoot-out (5-4) after having ended the match with a tie at three, while Spain got rid of the universal runner-up, Croatia, by winning 5-4 in extra time. 3.

