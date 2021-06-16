Euro 2021: Spanish team awaiting the result of Sergio Busquets

Twenty hours after their 0-0 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville against Sweden, on its premiere at Euro 2020, the Spanish selection On Tuesday he resumed work in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas to regain strength with his eyes on Poland and still waiting for Sergio Busquets.

The midfielder of Barcelona and captain of the national team, positive for covid-19 ten days ago, on Sunday June 6, when he left the concentration for this reason, he is the only cash that is still missing -waiting to test negative to rejoin the dynamics of the team- Luis Enrique Martínez, who had the rest of his men in the afternoon session this Tuesday in Las Rozas.

Poland already awaits this Saturday, with the pressure suffered by the two teams, because they did not win in the debut; even more so the block led by Robert Lewandowski, defeated by Slovakia (1-2) and headed towards a ‘final’ already in the group stage to the second game, almost as it will be for Spain. Another stumble would put her in a bind.

Look at the Spanish team there, which, as usual in the sessions the day after each game, had differentiated work for the ten field players who started from the starting eleven, with recovery, warm-up, race and physiotherapy sessions, and for the remaining ten and the goalkeepers, with more intensity.